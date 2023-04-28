VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 111,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 61,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Get VEON alerts:

VEON Stock Down 5.5 %

The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

VEON Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of VEON during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of VEON by 22.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 171,685 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 31,678 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in VEON by 85.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 68,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 31,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new stake in VEON during the first quarter worth about $48,000. 16.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.