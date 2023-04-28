VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Shares Down 5.8%

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.65 and last traded at $18.65. Approximately 111,390 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 80% from the average daily volume of 61,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.80.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of VEON from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.
VEON Stock Down 5.5 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.12 and its 200 day moving average is $14.03.
VEON Company Profile
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
