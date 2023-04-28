Verge (XVG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $38.34 Million

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 28th. In the last week, Verge has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market capitalization of $38.34 million and approximately $836,251.62 worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verge coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29,279.33 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00305065 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00011964 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $153.93 or 0.00525724 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.68 or 0.00067205 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.62 or 0.00401730 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001116 BTC.

About Verge

Verge (XVG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,519,073,263 coins. Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Verge Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a cryptocurrency designed for people and for everyday use. It improves upon the original Bitcoin blockchain and aims to fulfill its initial purpose of providing individuals and businesses with a fast, efficient and decentralized way of making direct transactions.Verge is a secure and user-friendly digital currency, built for everyday transactions.Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work.VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, developer resources and privacy tools [here](https://github.com/vergecurrency/)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

