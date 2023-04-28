VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $364.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.32 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. VeriSign’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of VeriSign stock traded up $4.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.80. 753,335 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 550,330. VeriSign has a twelve month low of $155.25 and a twelve month high of $224.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $201.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70 and a beta of 1.01.

Get VeriSign alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.88, for a total transaction of $429,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 640,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,697,252.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total value of $25,235.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,558,967.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,599 shares of company stock valued at $8,628,599 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC bought a new stake in VeriSign during the third quarter worth about $320,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in VeriSign by 10.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in VeriSign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of VeriSign by 6.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,689 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VeriSign during the third quarter worth approximately $287,000. 91.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. StockNews.com downgraded VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th.

About VeriSign

(Get Rating)

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for VeriSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VeriSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.