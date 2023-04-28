Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.13.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. TD Securities lowered shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Vermilion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$50.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Vermilion Energy by 68.7% during the third quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 2.7% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 77,592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,273,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 27.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:VET opened at $12.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.21. Vermilion Energy has a 1 year low of $11.93 and a 1 year high of $30.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $0.073 dividend. This represents a $0.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 4.82%.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

