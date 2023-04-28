Vertcoin Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded down 1.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 28th. One Vertcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000393 BTC on exchanges. Vertcoin has a market cap of $7.70 million and $28,915.92 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29,375.70 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.49 or 0.00304647 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00011871 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.42 or 0.00525669 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00067111 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $117.73 or 0.00400773 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001149 BTC.

About Vertcoin

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 66,634,710 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Vertcoin is vertcoin.org. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

