Vertex Planning Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 842 Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 502.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,191,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $563,851,000 after buying an additional 1,827,551 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 41.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Accenture during the third quarter worth $318,306,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after purchasing an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $192,399,000 after buying an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Accenture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $327.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Accenture presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,753,965.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total transaction of $1,750,375.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,831,009.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030 in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:ACN opened at $275.45 on Friday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $322.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $270.94 and its 200-day moving average is $275.63. The firm has a market cap of $174.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.25.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.



Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

