Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $34,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $245.01 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $236.82 and its 200-day moving average is $227.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.22 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

