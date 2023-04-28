Vertex Planning Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Vertex Planning Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 14,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock opened at $380.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12-month low of $291.61 and a 12-month high of $391.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $368.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $345.54.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.