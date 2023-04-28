Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-$0.31 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.55 billion-$1.65 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.61 billion. Vertiv also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.22-$1.32 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on VRT. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $17.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $18.38.

Get Vertiv alerts:

Vertiv Trading Up 6.6 %

NYSE VRT traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.49. 6,097,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,487,256. The stock has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -289.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Vertiv has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $17.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.93.

Institutional Trading of Vertiv

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 14,886 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 40.2% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 18,935 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after purchasing an additional 377,884 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacture, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.