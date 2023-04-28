VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.50. 22,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,082. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.
VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF
The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO)
- How to Invest in the Top Grocery Stocks for This Year
- Array Technologies Brings Solar Flare To 2023 Earnings Forecast
- Best Bank Stocks to Invest in Ahead of Rising Interest Rates
- How to Invest in Farmland: 7 Simple Ways
- ExxonMobil Gushes To New Highs
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.