VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 84.2% from the March 31st total of 7,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock traded up $0.59 on Friday, reaching $62.50. 22,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,082. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $58.69 and a one year high of $71.37. The company has a market capitalization of $753.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.69 and a 200 day moving average of $62.73.

Get VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF alerts:

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th were issued a $0.089 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 11th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFO. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. BMS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 4th quarter worth $266,000.

(Get Rating)

The VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (CFO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of the largest US stocks by market cap, screened for positive earnings and weighted by volatility. The fund can move to 75% cash maximum in market downturns.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.