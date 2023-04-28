Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of VIMGF remained flat at C$3.85 during trading on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76.

About Vimian Group AB (publ)

Vimian Group AB (publ) engages in the animal health business worldwide. It operates through Specialty Pharma, MedTech, Diagnostics, and Veterinary Services segments. The company offers proprietary diagnostics, prescription, and non-prescription treatments for preventive care and treatment of chronic conditions for companion animals under the Nextmune brand name; and molecular and immunodiagnostic solutions that are used by laboratories for veterinary specific applications with a focus on livestock and companion animal health markets under the Indical Bioscience brand name.

