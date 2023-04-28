Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vimian Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:VIMGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 527,900 shares, an increase of 54.8% from the March 31st total of 341,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Vimian Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of VIMGF remained flat at C$3.85 during trading on Friday. Vimian Group AB has a 1 year low of C$2.60 and a 1 year high of C$3.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.76.
About Vimian Group AB (publ)
