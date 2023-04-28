Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Hits New 52-Week High at $30.94

Shares of Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.94 and last traded at $30.53, with a volume of 20227 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.75.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($128.89) to €117.00 ($130.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Vinci has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.87 and a 200 day moving average of $26.51.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a boost from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

