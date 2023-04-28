Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 32,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 87,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Vinci Stock Up 0.7 %

VCISY stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,855. Vinci has a 12 month low of $19.54 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.51.

Vinci Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.628 per share. This is an increase from Vinci’s previous dividend of $0.17. This represents a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Vinci

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vinci from €116.00 ($128.89) to €117.00 ($130.00) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Vinci presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.20.

VINCI SA engages in the design, building, finance and management of facilities for transport systems, public and private buildings and urban development and water, energy and communication networks. The firm operates through the following business segments: Concessions, Energy, and Construction. The Concessions segment develops and operates motorway, transport infrastructures, and public facility concessions.

