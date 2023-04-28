VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS) Short Interest Update

VIQ Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VQS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a decline of 81.0% from the March 31st total of 68,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 173,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on VIQ Solutions from $2.00 to $1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 target price on shares of VIQ Solutions in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VQS. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $28,000. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of VIQ Solutions in the third quarter worth $800,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in VIQ Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Institutional investors own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VQS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.29. 27,089 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 149,465. VIQ Solutions has a twelve month low of $0.22 and a twelve month high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of -0.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.

VIQ Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence driven digital voice and video capture technology and transcription solutions. Its solutions include CapturePro, MobileMic Pro, NetScribe, and aiAssist, FirstDraft and Lexel. The firm serves the law enforcement, legal, insurance, media, corporate, and government clients.

