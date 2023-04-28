Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 22nd Century Group

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by stock analysts at 22nd Century Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on V. KeyCorp raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Visa from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Visa from $243.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Visa from $237.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $272.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $260.88.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V traded up $3.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $232.59. The stock had a trading volume of 1,780,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,164,057. The company has a market cap of $437.50 billion, a PE ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Visa has a fifty-two week low of $174.60 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

Insider Activity

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.21% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Visa will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total value of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total value of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 133,115 shares of company stock valued at $30,115,598 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Visa

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 116,608.6% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,504,130 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,090,978,000 after acquiring an additional 24,483,134 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter worth $3,067,232,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,122,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,621,287,000 after acquiring an additional 5,864,340 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Visa by 290.9% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,428,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $786,702,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Visa by 15,603.1% during the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,156,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 3,136,223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

