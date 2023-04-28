Vista Capital Partners Inc. Makes New $214,000 Investment in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on J shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $150.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jacobs Solutions Trading Up 0.2 %

In other news, insider Steven J. Demetriou sold 6,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total value of $812,852.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 621,288 shares of the company's stock, valued at $75,759,858.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.64, for a total transaction of $418,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,149,354.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,498 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,171. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jacobs Solutions stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. 98,348 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,559. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.29. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $142.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a PE ratio of 23.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.76%.

Jacobs Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the designing and deployment of technology-centric solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People and Places Solutions, and PA Consulting. The Critical Mission Solutions segment offer broad sectors, including U.S.

Featured Stories

