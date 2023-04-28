Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases 6,449 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 62.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,449 shares during the quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 93,500,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,428,193,000 after purchasing an additional 48,866,721 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 10,014,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,530,000 after purchasing an additional 419,722 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,678,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,312,000 after purchasing an additional 3,455,430 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,457,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,679,000 after purchasing an additional 658,951 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,166,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,703,000 after purchasing an additional 621,651 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.24. 322,080 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 941,403. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.25 and a fifty-two week high of $46.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.98.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

