Vista Capital Partners Inc. Raises Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 67.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 195,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,788 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Broad Market ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $8,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 506 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000.

SCHB stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.32. 443,107 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 927,881. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 52 week low of $40.92 and a 52 week high of $50.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.33.

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

