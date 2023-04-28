Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.41. 612,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

