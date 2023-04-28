Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOTGet Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,182 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF accounts for approximately 0.1% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 73.2% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robbins Farley grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 19.6% during the third quarter. Robbins Farley now owns 758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ITOT traded up $0.72 on Friday, reaching $91.41. 612,188 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,426,514. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.68. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.44 and a 52 week high of $96.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Profile

(Get Rating)

The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.