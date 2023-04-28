Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 330 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 431.8% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,884,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $189,365,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,388 shares during the period. Brookmont Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 11,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,623,000. Finally, Savant Capital LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 58,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,864,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,464,248. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.75 and its 200 day moving average is $67.47. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $73.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

