Vista Capital Partners Inc. Sells 412 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for 0.3% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Smith & Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 4,908 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 145,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,209,000 after purchasing an additional 78,663 shares during the last quarter. W Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 12,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 8,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $246.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 481,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,577,670. The company has a 50 day moving average of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average of $227.75. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $258.84.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

