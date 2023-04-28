W Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

W Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,219 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF accounts for about 5.5% of W Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $6,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IVW. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.60. The stock had a trading volume of 274,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,986,557. The company has a market cap of $30.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.30 and a twelve month high of $71.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.07.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

