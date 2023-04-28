W Advisors LLC Has $543,000 Stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

W Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,957 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $488,683,170,000. Matson Money. Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,141,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,284,000 after acquiring an additional 246,661 shares during the period. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of VLUE stock traded up $1.08 on Friday, reaching $90.35. 409,461 shares of the company were exchanged. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.17 and a 200-day moving average of $93.05. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.21 and a one year high of $89.40.

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics (earnings, revenue, book value and cash earnings), aiming for exposure to undervalued stocks in each sector.

