W Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

W Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,839,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,048,338,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,664 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,311,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,375,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172,504 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,588,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,471,432,000 after acquiring an additional 996,990 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 3,261.8% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 781,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,325,000 after acquiring an additional 758,588 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and by 153.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,014,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,086,000 after acquiring an additional 613,764 shares during the period. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LLY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $392.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Eli Lilly and from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale lowered Eli Lilly and from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $278.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.05.

In other Eli Lilly and news, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total value of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,505,105,374.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total value of $856,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 689,703 shares of company stock worth $237,930,004. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

LLY stock traded up $4.90 on Friday, reaching $395.25. 952,656 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,074,683. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $283.00 and a one year high of $398.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $375.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $343.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $350.36.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The business had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

