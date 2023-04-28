W Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

W Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 1.1% of W Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,474,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234,867 shares during the period. Harbor Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Montis Financial LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 301,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,867,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.2% in the third quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 10,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA traded up $0.85 on Friday, hitting $68.80. 5,619,509 shares of the company traded hands. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.26. The company has a market cap of $99.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

