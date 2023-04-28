W Advisors LLC Sells 11,162 Shares of iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV)

W Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating) by 65.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,162 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Europe ETF were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEV. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 786,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,701,000 after purchasing an additional 516,596 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares Europe ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,111,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,095,000 after purchasing an additional 409,645 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 632,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,775,000 after acquiring an additional 276,311 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 534,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,843,000 after acquiring an additional 200,908 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Europe ETF by 122.6% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,426,000 after acquiring an additional 136,238 shares during the period.

Get iShares Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Europe ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of IEV stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.97. 38,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 472,359. iShares Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $36.88 and a 1 year high of $52.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.92.

iShares Europe ETF Company Profile

iShares Europe ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Europe 350 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Europe 350 (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the stocks of companies in the countries, which includes Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.