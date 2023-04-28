W Advisors LLC Sells 135 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

W Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 135 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,233 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,294 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 5,421 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 6,339 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at about $316,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $164.00 to $169.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $159.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $157.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.09.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $151.29. 517,868 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,198,978. The company has a market cap of $408.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.82. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $156.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Walmart’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.27%.

In other news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares in the company, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $1,382,127.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,330,785.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,908,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.15, for a total transaction of $275,085,913.65. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 247,215,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,636,122,253.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

