W Advisors LLC Takes $397,000 Position in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV)

W Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF (BATS:ESGV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Libra Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Libra Wealth LLC now owns 59,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,945,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF by 91.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF Stock Performance

BATS ESGV traded up $1.48 on Friday, hitting $71.87. The stock had a trading volume of 252,353 shares. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard ESG US Stock ETF

The Vanguard ESG U.S. Stock ETF (ESGV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE USA All Cap Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of US all-cap companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) criteria. ESGV was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

