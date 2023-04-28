W Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

W Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,149 shares during the quarter. W Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,252,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,225,000 after buying an additional 241,218 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 868,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,113,000 after purchasing an additional 220,735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 659,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,001,000 after purchasing an additional 190,282 shares during the period. CPR Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,523,000. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,807,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYE traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $44.45. 123,780 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 577,712. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $34.94 and a 1-year high of $50.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.16 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

