Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC cut its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,582 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 113 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 112.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 105.3% in the 4th quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 195 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 31.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE WMT traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,196,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $407.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.94. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $156.22.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The company’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 53.27%.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total value of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at $32,050,697.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,957,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.72, for a total value of $275,442,091.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,973,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,020,593,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.19, for a total transaction of $630,831.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 222,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,050,697.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,039,627 shares of company stock worth $2,980,507,683. 47.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $146.00 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Walmart from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.09.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.