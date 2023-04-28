Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Price Performance

Waste Connections stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Insider Transactions at Waste Connections

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.