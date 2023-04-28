Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.26

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.
Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 11 years. Waste Connections has a payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.
Waste Connections Price Performance
Waste Connections stock opened at $136.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. Waste Connections has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.94 and a 200-day moving average of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Insider Transactions at Waste Connections
In other news, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $230,605.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,325,052.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP David Eddie sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total value of $230,605.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,325,052.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,177,955. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WCN. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Waste Connections by 36.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Waste Connections by 10.4% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 39.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 11,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Waste Connections by 34.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 40,524 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 10,473 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Waste Connections by 6.2% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,661,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently issued reports on WCN. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.44.
Waste Connections Company Profile
Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.
