Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Increases Dividend to $0.35 Per Share

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be given a dividend of 0.345 per share on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34.

Waste Connections Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE WCN opened at C$186.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$47.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.99, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$185.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$183.17. Waste Connections has a 12 month low of C$148.05 and a 12 month high of C$196.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.99.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.49 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 11.59%. On average, analysts predict that Waste Connections will post 7.9829876 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Waste Connections

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$200.00 to C$219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Friday, February 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$153.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from C$148.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, ATB Capital upgraded Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$200.00 to C$210.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$174.00.

(Get Rating)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.