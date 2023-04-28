Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

WCN traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $138.88. 325,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Insider Activity

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

