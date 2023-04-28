Waste Connections, Inc. (WCN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 9th

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.255 per share by the business services provider on Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 9th.

Waste Connections has increased its dividend by an average of 12.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Waste Connections has a dividend payout ratio of 21.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Waste Connections to earn $4.79 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.3%.

Waste Connections Stock Up 1.4 %

WCN traded up $1.94 on Friday, reaching $138.88. 325,411 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $35.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.40, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.32. Waste Connections has a 52-week low of $113.50 and a 52-week high of $148.20.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCNGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Connections will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total value of $611,415.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP James Little sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.87, for a total transaction of $611,415.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,410 shares in the company, valued at $3,995,936.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William J. Razzouk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.61, for a total transaction of $135,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,431 shares in the company, valued at $465,277.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,700 shares of company stock worth $1,177,955 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Waste Connections

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth $602,107,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Waste Connections by 69.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in Waste Connections by 180.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,347,000 after purchasing an additional 397,975 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Waste Connections by 43.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,178,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $146,118,000 after purchasing an additional 358,587 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WCN. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $154.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.44.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

Further Reading

