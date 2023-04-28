Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Holdings Trimmed by Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after buying an additional 1,016,798 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Waste Management by 194.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Waste Management by 21.5% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,394,000 after purchasing an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Waste Management by 67.5% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after purchasing an additional 389,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Waste Management alerts:

Insider Activity at Waste Management

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total value of $2,357,076.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,799,318.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,320 over the last ninety days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Waste Management Trading Up 1.3 %

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WM shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

NYSE WM opened at $163.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $66.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.99, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $157.33 and a 200-day moving average of $157.86.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

About Waste Management

(Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.