Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Bought by Systematic Alpha Investments LLC

Systematic Alpha Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,200 shares during the quarter. Waste Management comprises about 1.3% of Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $25,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,984,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,925,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,798 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 194.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,217,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $192,988,000 after purchasing an additional 804,708 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 3,120.2% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 600,443 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,197,000 after purchasing an additional 581,797 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in Waste Management by 21.5% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,605,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,394,000 after buying an additional 461,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 67.5% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 966,026 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $154,772,000 after buying an additional 389,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WM. Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Waste Management in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.17.

Waste Management Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of WM traded up $3.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $165.16. 388,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,813,695. The stock has a market cap of $67.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $157.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. Waste Management, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.89 and a twelve month high of $175.98.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total transaction of $31,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 15,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,357,076.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 95,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,799,318.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 200 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $31,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,317 shares in the company, valued at $9,969,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

