Waste Management (NYSE:WM) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02, RTT News reports. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.98% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Waste Management Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:WM opened at $161.63 on Friday. Waste Management has a 12-month low of $138.89 and a 12-month high of $175.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.86.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a $0.70 dividend. This is a positive change from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 9th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.95%.

Insider Transactions at Waste Management

Institutional Trading of Waste Management

In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total transaction of $120,888.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,210 shares in the company, valued at $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Waste Management news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.11, for a total value of $120,888.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $787,283.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Devina A. Rankin sold 6,800 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $1,054,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 57,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,915,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 30,743 shares of company stock worth $4,762,320 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Waste Management by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,370,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,156,281,000 after buying an additional 1,718,449 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,112,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $801,972,000 after buying an additional 160,466 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Waste Management by 110,208.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,778,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,659,000 after buying an additional 4,774,218 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $658,370,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Management by 2.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 49,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on WM. StockNews.com began coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.17.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

