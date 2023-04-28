WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,593,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,394 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Snowflake worth $228,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 25.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,567,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,136,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,953 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 8.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,293,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,939,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,410 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 30.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,657,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $961,623,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,033 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the first quarter worth about $176,499,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Snowflake by 11,112.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 761,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,376,000 after acquiring an additional 755,197 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,478,789 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,592,653. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $110.26 and a 1-year high of $205.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.51 and a beta of 0.75.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOWGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $571.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

SNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Snowflake from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $184.36.

In other Snowflake news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total transaction of $142,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total transaction of $8,066,443.32. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,018,432.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 265,346 shares of company stock worth $36,985,490. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

