WCM Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 5,333 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $25,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in UniFirst by 1.7% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $221,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in UniFirst by 11.9% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in UniFirst in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 45.0% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 28,196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 8,753 shares in the last quarter. 77.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Matthew Croatti sold 7,724 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.03, for a total value of $1,583,651.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,867.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Stock Up 0.3 %

UNF traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $164.36. The company had a trading volume of 14,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,567. UniFirst Co. has a 1 year low of $154.72 and a 1 year high of $205.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $186.98. The company has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 0.90.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The textile maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $542.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $531.68 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.56%. UniFirst’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that UniFirst Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

UniFirst Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. UniFirst’s payout ratio is 22.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on UNF shares. StockNews.com raised UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded UniFirst from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on UniFirst from $225.00 to $203.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th.

UniFirst Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the provision of workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing. It operates through following segments: the United States and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing (MFG), Specialty Garments, First Aid, and Corporate. The U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning segment purchases, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells uniforms, protective clothing, and non-garment items.

