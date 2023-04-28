WCM Investment Management LLC Has $1.39 Billion Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

WCM Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 962,137 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 8,147 shares during the quarter. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for 4.6% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 4.32% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $1,390,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,543,808 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,757,793,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,124,634 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,303,358,000 after acquiring an additional 42,805 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $501,141,000 after acquiring an additional 130,768 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 258,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,200,000 after acquiring an additional 52,603 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 224,404 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $308,147,000 after acquiring an additional 16,439 shares during the last quarter. 91.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total value of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,892 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,550.37, for a total transaction of $2,933,300.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,596,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.00, for a total value of $435,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,022 shares of company stock worth $26,391,416 in the last quarter. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 2.5 %

MTD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,284.00 to $1,513.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,450.71.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded up $36.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $1,492.79. 29,075 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,278. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,065.55 and a 1-year high of $1,615.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1,495.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,445.48. The firm has a market cap of $32.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.17.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.63 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 10,609.85% and a net margin of 22.26%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc engages in the provision of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More

