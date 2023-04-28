WCM Investment Management LLC Has $36.66 Million Stock Holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

WCM Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 379,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,954 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Inter Parfums worth $36,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in shares of Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 61,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 5,037 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 117,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,892,000 after acquiring an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 387,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,220,000 after acquiring an additional 11,773 shares in the last quarter. 55.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total transaction of $171,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Inter Parfums news, Director Gilbert Harrison sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.50, for a total value of $171,875.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.99, for a total value of $111,192.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,550 shares of company stock worth $351,567 over the last quarter. 44.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

Inter Parfums stock traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $152.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 135,867. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 52 week low of $64.52 and a 52 week high of $161.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.50. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.37. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $310.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.56 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

Inter Parfums Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. This is an increase from Inter Parfums’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is currently 66.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on IPAR. BWS Financial boosted their target price on Inter Parfums from $150.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Inter Parfums from $170.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Inter Parfums from $176.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.

Featured Articles

