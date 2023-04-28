WCM Investment Management LLC Has $379.43 Million Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 815,681 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,799 shares during the quarter. MSCI makes up 1.3% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.02% of MSCI worth $379,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MSCI in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 77 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in MSCI by 79.2% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 95 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its stake in MSCI by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSCI from $585.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of MSCI in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of MSCI from $611.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $567.22.

In related news, insider Jennifer H. Mak sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.89, for a total value of $503,901.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,831,327.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 3.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:MSCI traded up $20.49 on Friday, hitting $484.78. The company had a trading volume of 710,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 460,273. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $533.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.16. MSCI Inc. has a 52 week low of $376.41 and a 52 week high of $572.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $3.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $592.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.92 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.62% and a negative return on equity of 93.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. MSCI’s payout ratio is 50.60%.

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other-Private Assets. The Index segment focuses on the investment process, including developing indexed financial products.

