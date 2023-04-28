WCM Investment Management LLC Purchases 167,757 Shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,728,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 167,757 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 1.64% of BILL worth $188,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $38,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in BILL by 60.8% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in BILL during the third quarter worth $52,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in BILL during the first quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in BILL by 1,278.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. 95.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BILL alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on BILL in a report on Friday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on BILL in a research report on Friday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $131.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on BILL from $150.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on BILL in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.15.

BILL Trading Down 1.6 %

BILL traded down $1.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,146,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,614,699. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.30 and a twelve month high of $189.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 1.96.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.27. BILL had a negative return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $260.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.59 million. Analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post -2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,342.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other BILL news, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $83,853.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.01, for a total value of $558,804.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,494,342.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,015 shares of company stock valued at $657,697. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BILL Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BILL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BILL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.