WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 228,364 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

WCM Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,563,771 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 228,364 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for approximately 3.4% of WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. WCM Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of STERIS worth $1,027,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,842,809 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,969,222,000 after purchasing an additional 146,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,087,287 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $845,914,000 after purchasing an additional 488,829 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in STERIS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,289,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $713,177,000 after purchasing an additional 48,229 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in STERIS by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 953,983 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,645,000 after purchasing an additional 451,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in STERIS by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 916,277 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $152,359,000 after purchasing an additional 154,959 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:STE traded up $3.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $189.46. The company had a trading volume of 87,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,668. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $186.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.62. STERIS plc has a one year low of $159.21 and a one year high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of -640.84, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. STERIS had a negative net margin of 0.58% and a positive return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. STERIS’s payout ratio is presently -648.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STE shares. StockNews.com began coverage on STERIS in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered STERIS from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $197.00 in a report on Friday, April 14th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 9th. JMP Securities cut their price target on STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered STERIS from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.80.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

