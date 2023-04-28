WCM Investment Management LLC Sells 43,172 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

WCM Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,317 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,172 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of EMCOR Group worth $30,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 1,074.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,139 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after buying an additional 12,020 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 3,453.4% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 77,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,957,000 after buying an additional 75,387 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in EMCOR Group by 4.1% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,593 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in EMCOR Group by 40.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 653 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in EMCOR Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 123,318 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,241,000 after buying an additional 9,451 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME stock traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $170.71. The company had a trading volume of 151,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.16. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $95.64 and a one year high of $174.05.

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. This is a boost from EMCOR Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.81%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on EMCOR Group from $165.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: United States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services, United States Building Services, United States Industrial Services, and United Kingdom Building Services.

