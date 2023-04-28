Webster Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.

Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.

Webster Financial Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of WBS opened at $36.95 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Webster Financial ( NYSE:WBS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.07). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 28.33%. The firm had revenue of $666.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.96 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 6.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WBS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Webster Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

Featured Stories

