Webster Financial Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th.
Webster Financial has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years. Webster Financial has a payout ratio of 24.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Webster Financial to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Shares of WBS opened at $36.95 on Friday. Webster Financial has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $56.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.59 and its 200-day moving average is $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 1.24.
WBS has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their target price on Webster Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $75.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Webster Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Webster Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.09.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Webster Financial by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Webster Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $108,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Webster Financial during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Webster Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.
