Wedbush Boosts Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $240.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $230.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 0.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $219.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.15.

Tractor Supply Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $239.09 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $166.49 and a fifty-two week high of $251.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $234.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $223.72.

Insider Activity at Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply ( NASDAQ:TSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 56.65% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tractor Supply news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,912,676.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Melissa Kersey sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.57, for a total value of $403,869.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,912,676.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Colin Yankee sold 653 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.92, for a total value of $151,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,139,269.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,426 shares of company stock worth $9,174,310 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Tractor Supply

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 84.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Orscheln Farm & Home, and Petsense.

Featured Articles

