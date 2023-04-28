Wedbush Cuts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $8.00

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

FFWM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

First Foundation ( NASDAQ:FFWM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

