Wedbush Cuts First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Price Target to $8.00

Posted by on Apr 28th, 2023

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Wedbush from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target suggests a potential upside of 25.20% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FFWM. Piper Sandler cut First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on First Foundation from $18.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.90.

First Foundation Price Performance

FFWM opened at $6.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $360.08 million, a P/E ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.88. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $22.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.26.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWMGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $81.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.93 million. First Foundation had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.44%. On average, research analysts expect that First Foundation will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Foundation

In other news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Amy Djou sold 3,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total transaction of $48,055.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,044.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Hakopian sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.96, for a total transaction of $796,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 706,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,626,462.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,029 shares of company stock worth $1,529,830 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Foundation by 22.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,817,772 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,735,000 after buying an additional 691,494 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new position in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,629,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of First Foundation in the 1st quarter worth $3,967,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 26.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,506,062 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,872,000 after buying an additional 517,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in First Foundation by 209.3% during the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 624,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,952,000 after purchasing an additional 422,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Foundation

(Get Rating)

First Foundation, Inc is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of a comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Other. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr.

