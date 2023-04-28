Wedbush Trims Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Target Price to $15.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

FHTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of FHTX stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 92.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Foghorn Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 1,368.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,022 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 533.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 4,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Foghorn Therapeutics by 56.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 5,116 shares in the last quarter. 62.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

