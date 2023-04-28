Wedbush Trims Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Target Price to $15.00

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Wedbush from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush also issued estimates for Foghorn Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($1.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.94) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS.
FHTX has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Foghorn Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.33.
Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Down 4.4 %
Shares of FHTX stock opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.91. The firm has a market cap of $265.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 2.15. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $4.51 and a 12 month high of $18.12.
About Foghorn Therapeutics
Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.
