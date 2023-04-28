Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/21/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $68.00 to $62.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $90.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/21/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $90.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/12/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $85.00 to $52.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2023 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $57.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $84.00.

4/6/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $44.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $75.00.

4/6/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $80.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

4/5/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $52.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/3/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $72.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $83.00 to $61.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/23/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $78.00 to $54.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/15/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at UBS Group AG. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock.

3/13/2023 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Odeon Capital Group LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/10/2023 – Comerica is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

3/10/2023 – Comerica had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $82.00 to $70.00.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $0.71 on Thursday, hitting $41.33. The company had a trading volume of 4,127,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,996. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $29.17 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The stock has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Get Comerica Incorporated alerts:

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $966.40 million. Comerica had a net margin of 30.16% and a return on equity of 24.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.18 EPS for the current year.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.87%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is 29.93%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 3,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.76, for a total value of $237,343.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,587. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Comerica by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Comerica during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,568,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 67,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,534,000 after buying an additional 15,361 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,118,000 after buying an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 100.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,993,000 after buying an additional 21,129 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.