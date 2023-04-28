Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Citizens Financial Group (CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE: CFG) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $44.00 to $42.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $48.00 to $52.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $44.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $44.00 to $35.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $33.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $37.00.

4/20/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at DA Davidson from $40.00 to $37.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/12/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $44.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/10/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.50 to $37.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $49.00 to $40.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2023 – Citizens Financial Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $48.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Citizens Financial Group is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of CFG traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.01. 9,763,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,771,708. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.90 and a 1-year high of $44.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.02 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.49 and a 200 day moving average of $38.01.

Get Citizens Financial Group Inc alerts:

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.11). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 21.12%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.42%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

In related news, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,237,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam acquired 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $95,007.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,711.77. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Cummings sold 81,151 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $3,603,104.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,237,031.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 76.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,002,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $861,383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,203,831 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,928,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,297,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $720,392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785,751 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 899.7% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,319,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 320.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,436,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,311 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking segments. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

Featured Stories

